MOSCOW Dec 22 Emerging markets focused bank Renaissance has broadened its fund management arm with the purchase of $300 million Griffin Eastern European Equity Fund, expanding into the German and Austrian market for the first time.

Renaissance Asset Managers said the deal would increase its funds under management to $2.7 billion from $2.4 billion.

It did not disclose the value of the transaction. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)