MOSCOW/HONG KONG May 28 Emerging markets-focused Renaissance Capital will cut around 12 percent of its global investment banking staff amid weak market conditions and gloomy forecasts, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The company, founded in Moscow in 1995, has been building a banking business focused on little-tapped Asian, African and CIS markets, but has opted to trim employee numbers to adapt to market conditions that have been rife with uncertainty since the onset of the euro zone crisis.

The cull will lead to 40 job losses in Moscow, both sources said, while a third source familiar with the situation said RenCap's Asia CEO Jeremy Sparrow had led a number of exits from its Hong Kong office.

RenCap opened its Hong Kong office in June 2010, shortly after helping to arrange the $2.2 billion listing of Russia aluminium company UC RUSAL.

The ground-breaking IPO was meant to spark a wave of Russian companies seeing listings in Hong Kong, but Rusal's weak share price and hostile market conditions have meant an influx has not materialised.

Western investment banks have cut thousands of staff over the past year to combat weak market conditions. Russian state-controlled banks Sberbank and VTB Capital are however expanding, aided by government support and the availability of talent.

"The organisational changes at Renaissance Capital in Asia are in line with the adjustments that the firm is currently making to its business model globally on the back of the current market environment," the group said in a statement from Hong Kong.

The statement did not mention precise numbers and made no comment on the Moscow business.

RenCap's parent firm Renaissance Group said in September it would cut 10 percent of its global staff, also in response to financial market turmoil.