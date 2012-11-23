ANKARA Nov 23 Turkey's Renaissance group is
working on increasing its stake in Porr AG, Austria's
second-biggest construction group, to 25 percent from 10 percent
currently, Renaissance Chairman Erman Ilicak told Reuters.
Renaissance, active in construction, real estate investment
and energy production, was considering new investments in the
areas of energy, real estate and hospital projects planned under
public-private partnerships, Ilicak said in an interview late on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)