DUBAI, July 1 Renaissance Services has mandated three banks to arrange meetings with investors ahead of a potential perpetual hybrid bond sale which may be issued by a wholly-owned unit of the company, the Omani firm said on Wednesday.

The company started meeting investors from Wednesday for the subordinated bond offering, which could be denominated either in dollars or in Omani rials, the company said in a bourse statement.

Renaissance, an oil and gas services firm, has mandated Standard Chartered as the sole structuring advisor, with the lender joined by National Bank of Oman and Bank Sohar as joint lead managers for the transaction.

A deal may follow subject to market conditions, the company added.

In June, Renaissance announced plans to issue perpetual notes to finance the buy-back of convertible bonds.

Hybrid bonds have both debt and equity characteristics and are still a relatively-rare method of fundraising for Gulf companies.

Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai and United Arab Emirates-based Majid Al Futtaim and GEMS Education have sold hybrid bonds in the past couple of years, although an attempt by Dubai construction firm Drake & Scull to issue such an instrument last month did not result in a deal due to unfavourable market conditions. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)