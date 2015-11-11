Nov 11 Russian financial group Renaissance Capital appointed Jon Oosthuyse as director and senior sales trader to its Johannesburg trading desk.

Oosthuyse joins from BNP Paribas SA, where he was the head of sales and trading, Renaissance Capital said on Wednesday.

He will report to Cameron Macklin, director, equity trading in South Africa, and Mark Reed, head of sales trading, equities in London. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)