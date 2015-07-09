Barclays CEO Staley in dispute with KKR over soured deal - WSJ
LONDON, May 2 Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is involved in a dispute with private equity firm KKR & Co, which is a client of the bank, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
July 9 Investment bank Renaissance Capital named Temi Popoola head of Nigerian equities on Thursday.
Popoola will be based in Lagos and report to Benjamin Samuels, the company's global head of equities.
He previously led the sales and trading division at CSL Stockbrokers. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy)
May 2 The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated payments from the government based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.