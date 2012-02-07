Ocado prepares first bond delivery
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.
* Q4 oper EPS $1.11 vs est $1.02
* Records $59.5 mln underwriting losses from Thailand floods in Q4
Feb 7 Reinsurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd reported a quarterly operating profit ahead of Wall Street expectations on higher earned premiums, offsetting underwriting losses from the Thailand floods.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $81.8 million, or $1.58 per share in the quarter, compared with $122.6 million, or $2.23 last year.
Operating profit -- a measure commonly used by analysts -- was $1.11 a share.
Analysts expected earnings of $1.02 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, underwriting income was $127.1 million, down about 16 percent from last year, negatively impacted by $59.5 million of underwriting losses from the Thailand floods.
Last year's flooding in Thailand is seen as one of the costliest natural disasters in history, with insured losses alone estimated at more than $15 billion, according to some sources. For a factbox on insured losses from Thailand floods:
Net earned premiums grew 5 percent to $199.1 million.
Shares of Bermuda-based RenaissanceRe closed at $75.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
