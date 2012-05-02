* Q1 oper EPS $2.98 vs est $2.48

* Q1 underwriting income of $196.6 mln

* Q1 net premiums earned $278.7 mln

May 3 Reinsurer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd reported a quarterly operating profit ahead of Wall Street expectations for the second straight quarter on lower catastrophe losses.

For the first quarter, the Bermuda-based reinsurer reported an underwriting income of $196.6 million.

Last year, the company had taken a major hit of $565.2 million from floods in Australia and earthquakes in New Zealand and Japan, resulting in an underwriting loss of $397.2 million.

Net income was $201.4 million, or $3.88 per share in the quarter, compared with a loss of $248 million, or $4.69 per share, last year.

Operating profit, which excludes certain investment gains and losses, was $2.98 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net earned premiums fell 9 percent to $278.7 million.

The reinsurer's shares, which are trading at their life-time highs, closed at $77.97 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.