PARIS Dec 17 Automaker Renault SA
will use a visit by French President Francois Hollande to
Algeria to sign a final deal on Wednesday to build a plant there
to serve the local market, Le Figaro newspaper reported.
Renault had said last week that the deal with Algeria was
making progress but had yet to be finalized, following a
memorandum concluded in May.
A spokeswoman for Renault declined to comment on Monday.
Le Figaro said in a preview of its Tuesday edition that
Algeria would own 51 percent of the factory, with Renault
holding the rest.
The site would have an initial capacity of 25,000 vehicles
per year from 2014, with the potential to rise to 75,000, the
paper added.
The Algerian auto market expanded by 47 percent in the first
half of this year to 225,000 vehicles.
