PARIS, April 18 Renault-Nissan said on Monday it
will give up the chairmanship of Avtovaz, a further sign that
its hold on the maker of Lada cars has been weakened by recent
tensions over restructuring at a time of collapsing Russian
demand for vehicles.
A senior executive from Russian state-owned Rostec, the
minority shareholder in Avtovaz, will take over as chairman of
its board from Renault-Nissan boss Carlos
Ghosn, the carmaking alliance said in a statement.
Sergei Skvortsov, the defence conglomerate's deputy general
director, is expected to be appointed Avtovaz chairman at a June
23 board meeting, Renault-Nissan said.
Ghosn and Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov "will continue to play
an active role in Avtovaz's strategy", the statement added. A
separate Avtovaz communique said both men were to leave its
board.
The board changes follow the ousting of Bo Andersson, picked
by Ghosn in 2014 to turn the sprawling Russian carmaker around
and clean up its supplier network. He was replaced this month by
Nicolas Maure, who previously ran Renault's Dacia division in
Romania.
Andersson's exit came months after Chemezov, a close ally of
Russian President Vladimir Putin, publicly criticised the
Avtovaz CEO over heavy layoffs at the carmaker and among local
suppliers it had dropped or forced to restructure.
With his own Rostec lieutenant as chairman, Chemezov may
bolster his influence over Avtovaz. Economic crisis has
heightened the political sensitivity of restructuring decisions
in Togliatti, Lada's home town, where hundreds of thousands of
livelihoods still depend on the carmaker and its suppliers.
Under the weight of international sanctions, a weak rouble
and dwindling oil revenues, Russia's auto market has shrunk by
roughly half in four years and is set to fall further in 2016.
Ghosn, 62, retains the chairmanship of Alliance Rostec Auto
BV, the holding company controlled by Renault-Nissan and which
in turn holds a majority of Avtovaz.
Renault recently slashed the value of its 37 percent
indirect Avtovaz stake to just 96 million euros, while vowing to
ride out a crisis that has forced General Motors to
withdraw and other carmakers to retrench.
Renault had paid $1 billion for an initial 25 percent
holding in 2008 and since contributed hundreds of millions more
in successive cash injections. Ghosn has served as chairman
since 2013, when Renault and Nissan moved to take joint control.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume in Paris,
Lidia Kelly in Moscow; Editing by Keith Weir)