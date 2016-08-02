(Adds Ghosn quotes, context)
CURITIBA, Brazil Aug 2 French carmaker Renault
will produce the sport utility Captur and the compact
Kwid at its plant in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba,
Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.
Ghosn told reporters in Curitiba that Renault sees the
Brazilian auto market stabilizing after steep sales reductions
amid the country's worst recession in decades. Ghosn is the CEO
and chairman of the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
The two new models should reach Brazil's dealers in 2017 and
help the French company increase its market share, currently at
6.7 percent.
Ghosn said it is targeting an 8 percent share and believes
there is potential to grow it to 10 percent in the coming years.
"Right now we see Brazil's auto market recovery with great
hope. I don't think anybody believes the Brazilian market will
stay at around 2 million vehicles (of annual sales)," said
Brazilian-born Ghosn.
Renault's market share in Brazil grew strongly from below 4
percent in 2009 as the company added capacity and launched
popular new models such as the Duster, a compact SUV going
head-to-head with Ford Motor Co's EcoSport.
However, Brazilian auto sales have fallen by half since
their 2012 peak due to a severe economic downturn and
ineffective industrial policies. Automakers have said they see
the market stabilizing after the brutal contraction, which drove
sales to the lowest level in a decade during the first half of
the year.
Ghosn said Brazil has the potential for annual sales around
3.5 million to 4 million cars. He also said the company expects
other emerging markets, such as India and Africa, to grow
robustly in coming years.
(Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Dan Grebler)