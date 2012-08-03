* Plant capacity to rise to 500,000 motors in 2013
* Renault focusing on emerging markets as Europe slips
* Top executive in Brazil worries about rising costs
By Brad Haynes
SAO JOSE DOS PINHAIS, Brazil, Aug 2 French
automaker Renault SA said it plans to expand the
capacity of its Brazilian motor plant by 25 percent by 2013,
extending a string of recent investments despite concerns about
rising costs in Latin America's largest economy.
Olivier Murguet, the company's top executive in Brazil,
noted that increasing costs were eroding the competitiveness of
manufacturing in the country and raising doubts about future
investments.
"If we hadn't yet made these investments, I don't know if we
would be so bold now," he told reporters on Thursday at the
inauguration of a steel cutting line in the southern state of
Parana. "But these expansions are midstream. So you go ahead and
cross the river."
Renault's newfound caution comes as several carmakers in
Brazil have postponed new investments and idled some lines after
a sales slowdown in the first half. Carmakers are also uncertain
whether the government, in its ongoing efforts to stimulate the
stalled economy, will extend tax breaks and industry incentives.
Still, Renault is relying on growth in emerging markets such
as Brazil to offset sliding sales volumes in Europe, where an
ongoing debt crisis is rattling the car industry. Until its
recent slump, Brazil's auto market was averaging nearly 10
percent annual sales growth over the past decade.
Renault is spending 40 million reais ($19.5 million) to
increase the capacity of its Brazilian plant to 500,000 motors
per year. The complex supplied about 336,000 motors last year
for vehicles produced by Renault and partner Nissan Motor Co Ltd
throughout Latin America.
The expansion follows on Renault's announcement last year of
a 500 million reais ($244 million) investment to expand vehicle
output at the complex.
COSTS SOON PASSING FRANCE
Heavy investments have more than tripled Renault's sales in
five years, giving it a 6 percent share of the Brazilian car
market last year. But Murguet said costs in the country over the
same period have climbed from 79 percent to 97 percent of what
the company pays in France.
Years of underinvestment in infrastructure and education
have left Brazil with cumbersome transportation, energy and
labor costs. The costs weigh on industrial output, which fell
5.5 percent in June from a year earlier.
"Soon operations will be more costly in Brazil than anywhere
else in the world," Murguet said. "What worries us is the trend.
There's no sign of it easing, and our company can't withstand
cost increases of that magnitude."
Taxes, he added, make up more than 30 percent of what
Brazilians pay for cars, nearly twice the share of Italy, the
second-most tax-heavy market where Renault operates. Murguet
said that government efforts to cut electricity and payroll
taxes offered some promise of short-term relief.
The double digit annual growth of Brazil's auto market in
recent years was fueled by unprecedented levels of consumer
credit. But when the economy stalled and defaults climbed in
early 2012, banks cut back lending and the auto market retracted
5 percent in the first five months of the year.
The slide only let up at the end of May, when the government
cut an industrial tax on some vehicles and offered banks
incentives for new auto loans.
Murguet said Renault was planning to idle production lines
for at least a few days until the stimulus restored demand.
Thanks to the tax break, which expires this month, the
company expects the Brazilian market to grow 5 percent in 2012
to 3.6 million cars and light trucks sold. That compares to a 9
percent contraction it projected without the tax relief.
Still, Murguet said the company is bracing for the return of
normal tax rates.
"Without an extension, obviously the market is going to have
a small hangover," he said. "But on the other hand, the market
can't live by temporary measures."