PARIS, April 17 Renault will invest 240 million euros ($331 million) to build additional vehicle models and a new logistics centre in Brazil, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

The company's Curitiba plant will begin production of two new vehicles at an investment cost of 162 million euros in 2014-19, Renault said in a statement. A further 78 million euros will be spent on a new parts distribution centre to support Renault's sales network in the region. ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)