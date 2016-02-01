WUHAN Feb 1 Renault plans to put China at the centre of its strategic plan for 2017-2022, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday at the inauguration of the firm's first assembly plant in Wuhan, central China.

"Renault does not depend on China, China is only an opportunity for us," Ghosn told reporters. "It will be at the centre of the next strategic plan."

Ghosn said the company needs to propose a more affordable electric vehicle for both the Chinese and global markets. While Renault has a licence to produce light commercial vehicles in China, the focus currently is on sports utility vehicles, he added.

Capacity at the 870 million euro ($943.25 million) factory could double or ultimately even triple from its initial output of 150,000 vehicles per year, according to Jacques Daniel, head of Renault's joint venture with local partner Dongfeng Motor Group. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reoprting by Gilles Guillaume. Writing by Nicholas Heath)