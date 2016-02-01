WUHAN Feb 1 Renault plans to put
China at the centre of its strategic plan for 2017-2022, Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday at the inauguration of the
firm's first assembly plant in Wuhan, central China.
"Renault does not depend on China, China is only an
opportunity for us," Ghosn told reporters. "It will be at the
centre of the next strategic plan."
Ghosn said the company needs to propose a more affordable
electric vehicle for both the Chinese and global markets. While
Renault has a licence to produce light commercial vehicles in
China, the focus currently is on sports utility vehicles, he
added.
Capacity at the 870 million euro ($943.25 million) factory
could double or ultimately even triple from its initial output
of 150,000 vehicles per year, according to Jacques Daniel, head
of Renault's joint venture with local partner Dongfeng Motor
Group.
($1 = 0.9223 euros)
(Reoprting by Gilles Guillaume. Writing by Nicholas Heath)