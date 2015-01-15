SHANGHAI Jan 15 French carmarker Renault SA
has responded to a letter from a Chinese dealer
critical of its sales targets, offering help and support to
local sellers of its cars and saying it was confident of their
profitability in its expansion drive.
The dealer, in a letter posted on the website of official
newspaper People's Daily on Thursday, said the Dongfeng Renault
Automotive Co joint venture had set lofty targets and forced
dealers to buy more cars than they could sell, resulting in
price cuts and heavy losses.
It said 90 percent of the brand's local sales outlets were
in the red in 2014.
The complaint makes Renault the latest foreign carmaker to
be targeted by Chinese dealers, in disputes over who should bear
the brunt of a market slowdown. Growth of China's auto market,
the world's biggest, halved to 6.9 percent last year.
Earlier this month, China's dealers' association said it had
persuaded BMW to pay 5.1 billion yuan ($824 million)
in subsidies to dealers, while Porsche and Toyota Motor Corp
are also negotiating with their Chinese dealers over
subsidies and sales targets.
In the letter, the Renault dealer called for a united front
against Renault in a fight for what it said were realistic sales
targets. The move came ahead of a dealers' conference later this
month, where Renault is expected to set China sales targets for
2015.
Renault said in an emailed statement sales at its
one-year-old venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
had jumped 26 percent last year and noted its local dealers were
at "the front line in the battle for China market share."
But dealers are also independent business organisations that
are vulnerable to market forces and Renault said it would offer
support to those who suffer from "mismanagement and poor
performance".
Renault also said it plans to boost its sales network in
China by 50 percent this year to capture a bigger chunk of the
world's biggest car market. It aims to operate 150 outlets in
China by the end of this year, compared with 100 now, the
alliance partner with Nissan Motor Co said
"As a newly-formed venture, our network expansion is not
'rapid' compared with other brands ... and we're confident over
dealers' profitability," the carmaker said.
The email made no mention of possible subsidies.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by David
Holmes)