PARIS, April 27 Renault-Nissan hopes
to receive final approval from Beijing by the summer to build
its first Renault plant in China, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
said on Saturday.
Ghosn had said last month he expected final government
approval for the plant by the end of the year.
"Renault already has a plan for China, which is ready, and
currently being negotiated with the Chinese government, and I
hope we will have all agreements before the summer," Ghosn told
French radio Europe 1.
He added that French President Francois Hollande's visit to
China this week would help the carmaker over the administrative
hurdles.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing Sybille de La Hamaide;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)