BEIJING, April 23 Renault and China's
Dongfeng Motor Group have signed a framework agreement
on a joint venture, a senior Renault executive confirmed on
Monday, a step towards the French automaker's goal of assembling
cars in the world's biggest auto market.
The joint venture factory with China's no.-2 automaker would
have annual capacity of 200,000-300,000 cars, Katsumi Nakamura,
Renault's director of China business operations, told reporters
at the Beijing auto show.
"We signed a memorandum of understanding in March," Nakamura
said, adding the two sides still have to reach a final agreement
before submitting the plan for official approval. He offered no
timeframe for when production might start.
"We're going to start with one vehicle at a smaller capacity
and build up" to the eventual full capacity production, he said.
According to sources, the deal would include plans for joint
production of vehicles including an electric car and an SUV.