* Total investment close to 10 bln yuan - source
* Renault shares rise 3.7 pct
(Adds source comment, background, share price)
By Gilles Guillaume and Fang Yan
PARIS/BEIJING, July 8 French carmaker Renault
and Dongfeng Motor Group hope to sign an
agreement later this month to create their planned Chinese joint
venture, a source close to the carmakers said on Monday.
The venture will involve a total investment of close to 10
billion yuan ($1.6 billion), according to the source, who asked
not to be identified because discussions with Chinese
authorities were confidential.
"We are waiting for an official invitation from the Chinese
industry ministry," the source said.
Renault shares rose as much as 3.7 percent earlier on Monday
after China Business News reported that the carmakers expected
to finalize their planned joint venture in July. The stock was
up 3.6 percent at 56.90 euros at 1008 GMT.
A spokeswoman for the French carmaker declined to comment on
the report but reiterated that Renault was hoping to receive
final approval from Chinese authorities this year for the
venture with Dongfeng.
Renault announced the partnership last year along with plans
to manufacture its own cars in China. Japanese affiliate Nissan
Motor Co already assembles vehicles in its own joint
venture with Dongfeng.
According to China Business News, the Renault-Dongfeng
operation would have annual production capacity of 150,000
vehicles and begin producing SUVs and minivans in 2014.
All foreign carmakers producing vehicles in China must
operate through a joint venture with a local firm. Renault
briefly produced cars in China in the mid-1990s in a tie-up with
a little-known state-owned maker of special purpose vehicles.
Dongfeng, China's second-largest automaker, also has car
ventures with Honda Motor Co and PSA Peugeot Citroen
.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
(Additional reporting by Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by
James Regan and Marc Joanny)