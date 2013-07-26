* Renault H1 core auto operating margin rises to 2.9 pct
from 2.5 pct
* Renault says pricing helped offset slump, forex headwinds
* Better Place bankruptcy hit Renault bottom line
(Updates with analyst comments, share surge)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 26 French carmaker Renault
said on Friday it had increased first-half profitability at its
core manufacturing division despite falling sales, riding out
Europe's sustained market slump with new models and a firm hand
on costs.
While the bottom line was weakened by lost business in
sanctions-hit Iran, incurring a 512 million euro ($678 million)
charge, operating profit before one-off expenses rose 15 percent
to 583 million. Revenue fell 0.9 percent to 20.44 billion.
Renault shares rose after the company reaffirmed full-year
goals including a positive auto division operating margin and
cash flow.
"We're on track to achieve the objectives we announced for
2013," Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a statement.
A collapse in European car demand has led to crippling price
wars and excess capacity, wiping out manufacturers' profits and
in some cases threatening their survival.
Unlike struggling domestic rival PSA Peugeot Citroen
, Renault is shielded from the worst of the crisis by
its 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, as well as a timely
push into low-cost cars and emerging markets.
Renault shares rose as much as 5.4 percent to 62.88 euros
and were up 4 percent as of 0717GMT.
"There's been a great deal of uncertainty in the market
about whether Renault would confirm its full-year guidance,"
London-based Citi analyst Philip Watkins said in a note.
Watkins credited tight discipline on pricing and costs for
what he described as "surprisingly strong results from Renault".
Net income dropped to 39 million euros from 734 million,
weighed down by 832 million in charges, but the auto division's
operating margin rose to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent.
The group's main Renault brand, challenged in recent years
by cheaper offerings including its own no-frills Dacia cars, is
fighting back to lift pricing with new models such as the latest
Clio subcompact and Captur mini-SUV.
The effort helped offset a "difficult environment" in Europe
and exchange-rate headwinds in Latin America, Chief Financial
Officer Dominique Thormann said.
"We've been able to compensate by raising prices," he said.
Auto division earnings almost doubled to 211 million euros,
or 1.1 percent of sales, from 116 million and a 0.6 percent
margin. Divisional cash-burn was also reduced to 31 million
euros from negative cash flow of 207 million a year earlier.
U.S.-led sanctions led to a 47 percent plunge in Iranian
sales - to 28,000 semi-assembled vehicles - and were tightened
further in June, prompting the 512 million euro writedown.
"This provision corresponds to the value of our assets (in
Iran), essentially cash that we can no longer repatriate," the
CFO said. Renault has no manufacturing facilities in the
country.
Profit took another dent from the bankruptcy of Better
Place, an electric-car infrastructure startup that had ordered
100,000 of the French automaker's Fluence battery cars.
Renault took an 85 million euro charge to compensate
suppliers to the Fluence programme - which also claimed an
unspecified share of the additional 142 million in writedowns
announced for three underperforming vehicles.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James
Regan and David Cowell)