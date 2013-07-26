BRIEF-Nibec signs contract worth 785.9 mln won
* Says it signed a 785.9 million won contract with Wright Health Group Limited to provide collagen and other cosmetic products in U.K.
PARIS, July 26 French carmaker Renault said on Friday it had increased first-half profitability at its core manufacturing division despite falling sales, riding out Europe's sustained market slump with new models and a firm hand on costs.
While the bottom line was weakened by lost business in sanctions-hit Iran, incurring a 512 million euro ($678 million) charge, operating profit before one-off expenses rose 15 percent to 583 million. Revenue fell 0.9 percent to 20.44 billion.
Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn reiterated the company's full-year goals including a positive auto division operating margin and cash flow.
"We're on track to achieve the objectives we announced for 2013," Ghosn said in a statement.
Net income dropped to 39 million euros from 734 million euros, weighed down by a total of 832 million in one-time charges, while the auto division's underlying operating margin rose to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON, March 27 A member of President Donald Trump's transition team, Makan Delrahim, will be nominated to head the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, the White House said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The White House will take a lead role in crafting legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, eyeing an August target date as President Donald Trump seeks his first legislative victory following the failure last week of a long-promised bill to undo Obamacare.