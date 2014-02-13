PARIS Feb 13 French carmaker Renault
pledged on Thursday to lift its operating margin to 5 percent in
2017, extending its turnaround plan by one year after missing a
mid-term sales goal and taking heavy asset writedowns in 2013.
Renault said its margin improved to 3 percent last year from
1.9 percent in 2012. But net income fell two-thirds to 586
million euros ($796 million), hit by more than 500 million in
writedowns and restructuring costs in the second half.
Unveiling the margin goal and a pledge to increase revenue
by a quarter to 50 billion euros, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn
described the new 2017 targets as "ambitious yet realistic".
