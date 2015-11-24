BERLIN Nov 24 German environmental lobby group
DUH said on Tuesday that nitrogen oxide emissions of Renault's
1.6 dCi Espace had been found to be up to 25 times
higher than the current Euro-6 limit, citing tests carried out
by the University of Applied Sciences in Bern, Switzerland.
DUH said excess emission levels for the Renault Espace
diesel vehicle were detected under new European testing cycles
(NEFZ) in five separate tests with a warm engine.
Carmakers have come under increased scrutiny since
Volkswagen admitted to cheating U.S. diesel
emissions tests in September, sparking a scandal that affects 11
VW diesel vehicles worldwide, forced out the company's chief
executive and may inflict billions of euros of regulatory fines,
damages and recall costs.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)