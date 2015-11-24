(Corrects role of ICCT co-founder in 12th paragraph)
* DUH says excess emissions levels detected in 5 separate
tests
* Renault contests the DUH body's findings
* DUH calls for reform of European approval system
By Andreas Cremer and Laurence Frost
BERLIN/LONDON, Nov 24 Renault's
flagship Espace minivan released toxic diesel emissions 25 times
over legal limits in a Swiss study, despite complying with EU
tests carried out at unrealistically low engine temperatures, a
German environmental group said on Tuesday.
The tests commissioned by the DUH group, which have not been
independently verified, follows Volkswagen's
admission that it used illegal "defeat devices" to cheat diesel
emission regulations.
In a statement, Renault said it contested the findings of
the DUH lobby group.
Environmental and consumer groups are leading calls for
improved European Union tests to bring soaring car emissions of
nitrogen oxides (NOx) and carbon dioxide into line with legal
limits.
The DUH, which had earlier singled out General Motors' Opel
brand in tests which suggested NOx emissions on the road were
higher than those measured in official testing, has turned its
fire on France's Renault in a report commissioned from the
University of Applied Sciences in Bern.
When run with a warm or hot engine, a 1.6-litre Espace of
the latest Euro 6 diesel generation emitted up to 2.06 grammes
of NOx per kilometre, the campaign group said, more than 25
times the EU limit. The vehicle met the statutory 80 milligramme
cap only with a cold engine after "specific pre-conditioning".
GM last month rejected similar DUH findings on its
Opel Zafira model, after running its own tests monitored by
Germany's TUV certification body.
The VW diesel scandal has drawn attention to a wider pattern
of legal test manipulation that stops short of outright
cheating. The EU rules themselves are now acknowledged to be
inadequate even by carmakers such as PSA Peugeot Citroen
.
Carmakers routinely strip out standard equipment to reduce
test vehicles' mass, tape up door joints and fit bald tyres that
would be illegal on the road.
Tuesday's DUH findings may shed light on the real-world
impact of optimising engines to pass tests only when cold -
which would be another tactic allowed by the current regime.
"It's unbelievable that so-called modern diesel vehicles
that damage the air we breathe in this way are on the road
today," campaigner Axel Friedrich said in the DUH statement.
Friedrich is a co-founder and council member of the
Washington-based International Council on Clean Transportation
(ICCT), which commissioned the original investigation that led
eventually to the exposure of VW's test-rigging.
Europe needs a "comprehensive reorganisation of the system
in which mandatory regular controls on the street are
integrated", he said.
EU moves to phase in real-world emissions measurements were
watered down in committee last month under sustained German-led
lobbying.
Volkswagen admitted in September to rigging U.S. diesel
emissions tests, unleashing a scandal that forced out
longstanding CEO Martin Winterkorn and may cost the group as
much as 40 billion euros ($43 billion) in recall costs, fines
and compensation, some analysts estimate.
($1 = 0.9397 euros)
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels and Georgina
Prodhan in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely, Greg Mahlich)