* Officials say no defeat devices found
* Investors cautious on auto sector amid investigations
* Renault shares fall a further 3.4 percent
(Changes dateline, adds details, comments, background)
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, Jan 15 French assurances failed to
impress Renault investors on Friday over concerns the
carmaker could be drawn into a damaging diesel emissions probe
in Volkswagen's wake.
Renault shares fell further even as officials reiterated it
had not been caught cheating on engine emissions, a day after
raids at three of the carmaker's facilities came to light.
The assurances "alleviate some of our concerns that the use
of defeat devices ... affects other automobile companies than
Volkswagen," said Yasmina Serghini, Senior Credit Officer at
debt rating agency Moody's.
But the French investigation is ongoing, she cautioned in a
note, and "other countries such as the UK have similar
procedures in place, the results of which are still unknown".
Renault shares, which tumbled 8.9 percent on Thursday, fell
a further 3.4 percent to 75.13 euros, outpacing the European
auto sector's 3 percent slide amid investor wariness in
the wake of the Volkswagen scandal.
Officials reiterated that no "defeat devices" had been found
on Renault models tested in a French follow-up investigation,
launched after VW admitted using such banned software to cheat
on U.S. nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions tests.
The French probe has already found emissions from Renault
diesels - and several other unnamed brands - in excess of
statutory limits that had been met in European regulatory
testing, widely acknowledged to be flawed.
The environment and economy ministers, Segolene Royal and
Emmanuel Macron, scrambled on Thursday to deny that Renault had
been caught using software cheats - which typically set out to
meet pollution limits only during official tests.
In a statement, the carmaker also said French officials
"consider that the investigation in progress has not revealed
the presence of cheat software in Renault vehicles". A spokesman
declined further comment.
Renault had disputed November claims by German environmental
group DUH that its popular Espace model released NOx emissions
25 times over legal limits during a Swiss study.
But French Green deputy Denis Baupin, a member of the
technical committee overseeing the investigation, said on Friday
it was still "too early to say" whether Renault had committed
any fraud by claiming compliance with pollution rules.
"With Renault at risk of being the next (manufacturer) to
face an emissions scandal, investors may remain understandably
nervous" about the sector, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Stuart
Pearson said. "The industry is not yet out of the woods."
Renault's share plunge also appeared to delay a planned
reduction of the government's stake in the carmaker, as Macron
said the stake sale would now wait until the price improved.
"Our intention is not to sell these shares at a loss to the
taxpayer," the economy minister told reporters.
Macron had pledged to cut the holding back to its
longstanding 15 percent level after raising it to 19.7 percent
last April in order to secure double voting rights in a vote at
the company's 2015 shareholder meeting.
"We will divest these shares only when they have returned to
their normal price," he said, without elaborating on the
required level.
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain; Writing by Laurence Frost;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)