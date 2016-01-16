PARIS Jan 16 Officials from French carmaker
Renault, whose offices were searched last week in a probe into
vehicle emissions, will appear on Monday before a commission
looking at whether carmakers have broken emissions rules, Les
Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.
Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday there was no
sign that Renault had fraudulently concealed emissions
with defeat device computer programmes like those found in some
Volkswagen diesel models.
However, preliminary results from tests ordered by Royal
indicated that emissions from some Renaults, as well as some
vehicles made by foreign manufacturers, exceeded limits.
Les Echos said Renault would be expected to explain why
emissions from some of its models exceeded the limits and how it
would correct the problem.
