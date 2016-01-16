PARIS Jan 16 Officials from French carmaker Renault, whose offices were searched last week in a probe into vehicle emissions, will appear on Monday before a commission looking at whether carmakers have broken emissions rules, Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday there was no sign that Renault had fraudulently concealed emissions with defeat device computer programmes like those found in some Volkswagen diesel models.

However, preliminary results from tests ordered by Royal indicated that emissions from some Renaults, as well as some vehicles made by foreign manufacturers, exceeded limits.

Les Echos said Renault would be expected to explain why emissions from some of its models exceeded the limits and how it would correct the problem. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Potter)