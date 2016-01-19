PARIS Jan 19 French carmaker Renault
will recall more than 15,000 vehicles to make changes to their
engines to bring them into line with emissions standards, Energy
Minister Segolene Royal told RTL radio on Tuesday.
The minister, responsible for the environment and
sustainable development, repeated that Renault was not alone in
exceeding emissions levels, although she did not name any other
carmakers.
"Renault has committed to recalling a certain number of
vehicles, more than 15,000 vehicles, to check them and adjust
them correctly so the filtration system works even when it is
very hot or when it is below 17 degrees, because that's when the
filtration system no longer worked," Royal said.
She said the tests needed to be based on real driving
conditions, whatever the outside temperature.
She added: "To be fair to Renault...there are other brands
that exceed the norms."
She said the managers of these other carmakers had also
accepted to come and give explanations before the commission set
up by the government.
Last week Renault said fraud investigators had inspected
three of its sites to look into its vehicle emissions technology
- news that wiped billions off its market value in an echo of
the scandal engulfing German rival Volkswagen.
