PARIS Dec 18 French automaker Renault
will sign on Wednesday an agreement to build its first factory
in Algeria, a spokeswoman told Reuters, confirming a report in
daily newspaper Le Figaro.
The agreement will coincide with a visit by French President
Francois Hollande and will be signed by the group's regional
manager, Jean-Christophe Kugler, and Algeria's industry
minister, the spokeswoman added.
Le Figaro said in a preview of its Tuesday edition that
Algeria would own 51 percent of the factory, with Renault
holding the rest.
