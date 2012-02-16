PARIS Feb 16 French car maker Renault
conserved cash in 2011, beating analyst profit
expectations even after the Japanese tsunami and European market
decline hit earnings.
Renault recorded 1.08 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in
automotive free cash flow, the company said on Thursday, beating
its 500 million euro target as net income dropped 39 percent to
2.09 billion.
"Renault coped with the different crises throughout the
year," Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said in a company statement.
Renault maintained its objective of achieving positive cash
flow in 2012, against a European market decline it estimates at
3-4 percent for the full year.
Group sales rose 9.4 percent to 42.63 billion euros in 2011,
Renault said.
The results beat analysts' expectations of 41.4 billion
euros in sales and net income of 2.01 billion, based on the
average of estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Automotive operating income fell 17 percent to 330 million
euros, or 0.8 percent of sales, compared with a divisional
operating margin of 1.1 percent in 2010.
Renault protected its cash flow by sharply drawing down
stocks of unsold vehicles in the fourth quarter to 52 days'
worth of sales at the end of 2011 from 65 days three months
earlier.
Net debt fell for a third straight year to 299 million euros
at Dec. 31, a 1.14 billion euro reduction over 12 months that
came mostly from operating cash flow.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)