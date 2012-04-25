PARIS, April 25 Renault, France's
second-biggest car maker, recorded an 8.6 percent drop in
first-quarter sales as Europe's debt crisis weighed on demand,
but reiterated its 2012 targets.
The maker of Clio small cars and Dacia Duster no-frills SUVs
on Wednesday said revenue declined to 9.535 billion euros
($12.57 billion) from 10.43 billion euros in the year-earlier
quarter.
Sales volumes fell 7.9 percent to 638,498 units due to a
very unfavorable market in Europe, Renault said.
The company confirmed its full year objective of generating
a positive automotive operational free cash flow in 2012, with a
ratio of capital expenditures and R&D below 9% of Group
revenues.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
