French car manufacturer Renault's advertising slogan 'Drive the change' is placed at the company's exhibition stand during the first media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud/Files

PARIS Renault said it will announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.

Renault-Nissan "has not finalized any decision" on ultra-low-cost vehicle production, Renault spokeswoman Raluca Barb said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

Indian automaker Bajaj said earlier in the day that Renault-Nissan may collaborate on its four-seater RE60 car.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)