Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
PARIS Jan 3 Renault said it will announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.
Renault-Nissan "has not finalized any decision" on ultra-low-cost vehicle production, Renault spokeswoman Raluca Barb said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.
Indian automaker Bajaj said earlier in the day that Renault-Nissan may collaborate on its four-seater RE60 car. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.