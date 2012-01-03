PARIS Jan 3 Renault said it will announce plans for low-cost cars in India this year with Japanese affiliate Nissan, after weighing the alliance's technologies against those of potential partners.

Renault-Nissan "has not finalized any decision" on ultra-low-cost vehicle production, Renault spokeswoman Raluca Barb said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

Indian automaker Bajaj said earlier in the day that Renault-Nissan may collaborate on its four-seater RE60 car. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)