PARIS, Sept 18 Renault on Wednesday unveiled the details of distribution and production partnership with Indonesia's Indomobil Sukses Makmur starting with the French car maker's Duster model.

It said the partnership would be extended to local assembly of other models adapted to the needs of a country with a population of 250 million, starting in 2015. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Brian Love)