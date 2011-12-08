SEOUL Dec 8 The South Korean unit of
Renault said on Thursday that it planned to idle its
local plant for 10 days in December in response to sluggish
sales.
"We are adjusting production and cutting inventory to cope
with the rise in oil prices, the volatile stock market and the
euro zone debt problems," a spokesman for Renault Samsung said.
Renault Samsung, which makes cars at the factory in the
southeastern port city of Busan, saw its domestic sales slump 30
percent from January to November this year, while exports jumped
30 percent.
But its exports declined 24 percent in November alone from a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)