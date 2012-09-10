SEOUL, Sept 10 The South Korean unit of French
carmaker Renault plans to cut about 15 percent of its
workforce under a "voluntary retirement programme" in an effort
to cut costs, the company said on Monday.
Renault Samsung is grappling with falling sales both in
South Korea and abroad brought on by a slowing global economy
and a limited product line-up.
The company denied media reports about more job cuts and
Renault's transfer of the unit to alliance partner Nissan Motor
.
Renault Samsung said about 800 workers out of a total 5,500,
will leave the company under its voluntary retirement
programmes, the preferred method used by companies to cut
personnel costs in South Korea where layoffs are generally
frowned upon.
Renault Samsung's total sales slumped 40.4 percent in the
first eight months of this year, with domestic sales tanking 52
percent and overseas shipments slumping 32 percent.
A spokeswoman at Renault Samsung denied a media report that
Renault may hand over control of its South Korean unit to
alliance partner Nissan Motors, saying it is "groundless."
Renault in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung
Group car-making unit and now holds an 80 percent stake.
The report by Joongang Ilbo last week said Renault-Nissan
chief Carlos Ghosn ordered the alliance to start working on the
transfer in 2014 when Nissan plans to produce Rogue vehicles at
Renault's South Korean factory.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)