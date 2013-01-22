PARIS Jan 22 French carmaker Renault told unions on Tuesday that it could produce an additional 80,000 vehicles a year at its domestic factories for partners Nissan and Daimler if a labour deal was signed.

The company added in a draft statement that it had proposed a pay freeze for staff this year, followed by a 0.5 percent increase next year and a 0.75 percent rise in 2015. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)