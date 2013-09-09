BRIEF-Karamolengos Bakery Industry SA proposes no dividend for FY 2016
April 13 Karamolengos Bakery Industry SA : * Proposes no dividend for FY 2016 Source text: http://bit.ly/2oCETaS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Sept 9 Renault named Thierry Bollore chief competitive officer and Jerome Stoll chief performance officer on Monday to replace Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares, who stepped down abruptly last month.
The creation of the two posts was announced last week. The executives will report to Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn.
"The aim is threefold: to accelerate and expand our ongoing progress, to ensure performance at group level and to give the regions more responsibility," Ghosn said in a statement, referring to the changes in management structure. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Terravia'S algae butter, which can replace palm oil and hydrogenated oils, receives FDA gras no questions letter