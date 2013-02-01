PARIS Feb 1 The productivity concessions that
French car maker Renault is seeking at its domestic
plants are "reasonable", Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg
said in a newspaper interview on Friday.
"I prefer reasonable efforts, rather than bankruptcies and
plant closures," Montebourg, who has previously been a hardliner
against layoff plans, told regional daily La Voix du Nord.
Renault is cutting 7,500 jobs over three years without
compulsory redundancies and is demanding union concessions on
pay, flexibility and working hours in return for guarantees to
keep French plants open.
The company has told unions it could produce an extra 80,000
vehicles a year at its domestic factories for partners Nissan
or Daimler if workers agreed to a new labour
deal.
That would represent 15 percent of Renault's 2012 French
production.
Montebourg also said that Renault should start reinvesting
in France and that the government will be "inflexible" on this
front.
France's car manufacturing woes are not restricted to
Renault. Rival PSA Peugeot Citroen is struggling to
reverse mounting losses by scrapping more than 10,000 domestic
jobs and closing an assembly plant near Paris.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing
by Christian Plumb and David Goodman)