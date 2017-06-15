(Adds shareholder vote on pay, details, background)
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, June 15 Renault-Nissan
has no current plans to introduce an additional bonus scheme for
executives at the carmaking alliance, Chairman Carlos Ghosn said
on Thursday.
Ghosn made the comments at Renault's annual shareholder
meeting after Reuters reported that alliance bankers had drawn
up plans designed to channel millions of euros in extra,
undisclosed bonuses to Ghosn and other managers via a specially
created service company.
"This is the document of a consultant who came to make a
certain number of proposals," Ghosn said. "We are open to
proposals, but that doesn't mean when we listen to an idea that
we are going to put it into practice."
The incentive plan proposal has not been put to the Renault
board or executive committee, Ghosn said, adding that no
decision was expected any time soon on such a scheme.
The preliminary proposal drew criticism from some investors
already concerned about compensation, governance issues and an
ongoing French criminal probe into allegations of systematic
Renault diesel emissions fraud. The company has denied any
wrongdoing.
"Such a scheme would bypass the Renault and Nissan
shareholders," Dieter Waizenegger, head of the activist CtW
Investment Group, told Le Monde newspaper ahead of the meeting.
"It violates every principle of transparency."
Under the incentive plan proposal reported by Reuters, the
alliance partners and Nissan-controlled Mitsubishi
would pay a share of synergies into an independent
Dutch-registered company for redistribution to their executives,
with one-third reserved for Ghosn and a few top managers.
The arrangement would avoid any legal obligation to disclose
the compensation to shareholders, according to the presentation
by investment banking firm Ardea Partners. Ardea was founded
last year by Christopher Cole, a former Goldman Sachs
co-chairman and a trusted Ghosn adviser, who has worked for him
on past deal studies.
Renault shareholders approved Ghosn's 7.06 million euro
($7.87 million) CEO salary in a narrow 53-47 vote on Thursday, a
year after their rejection of his 2015 payout forced a 20
percent variable-pay cut.
Ghosn also received a similar package as Nissan CEO, a role
he relinquished in April as he prepares to hand over operational
leadership of the alliance, while likely staying on in one or
more chairman roles.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
