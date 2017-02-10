PARIS Feb 10 Renault and alliance
partner Nissan are ready to pursue a closer tie-up,
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday, but not before the
French state sells its stake in the French carmaker.
Ghosn, who heads both manufacturers, said a 2015 stand-off
over French government voting rights had persuaded Nissan that
no further consolidation was possible while France remains a
shareholder.
"The Japanese will never accept to be part of an entity
where the French state will be a shareholder of Japanese
assets," Ghosn told analysts as he presented Renault's full-year
results. "The day the French state decides to get out,
everything is open."
France is Renault's biggest shareholder, with a 19.74
percent stake and a bigger share of voting rights.
