By Gilles Guillaume
| GENEVA, March 1
GENEVA, March 1 Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn
said on Tuesday a change of AvtoVAZ management would be "normal
at a certain point in time", adding to expectations the
struggling Russian carmaker's Chief Executive Bo Andersson may
soon be replaced.
Speculation has intensified over Andersson's future,
particularly in the Russian press, since Renault
announced a 225 million euro ($245 million) writedown on its 37
percent indirect stake in AvtoVAZ last month.
Speaking to reporters at the Geneva auto show, Ghosn, who
heads the French carmaker and its Japanese affiliate Nissan
, declined to give any assurances about Andersson's
remaining time in the job. The 60-year-old Swede's three-year
contract is up for renewal later in 2016.
"The rumours are going to continue until (a) board decision
to turn the page, which is normal at a certain point in time,"
Ghosn said. "Management teams come and go."
Under Andersson, AvtoVAZ has made huge cuts to the Lada
maker's workforce and other fixed costs, as well as considerable
headway in cleaning up a supplier network once rife with
corruption and inefficiency.
But the Russian auto market's recent collapse - under the
weight of international sanctions, slumping oil revenues and a
weak rouble - has led to deep losses at AvtoVAZ, now in need of
fresh capital from Renault, Nissan and state-owned Russian
defence conglomerate Rostec, a minority shareholder.
Together, Renault and Nissan have majority control of a
holding company which in turn has majority control of AvtoVAZ.
Ghosn underlined that Andersson's possible replacement
should not be seen as a response to the carmaker's financial
performance in the midst of a market slump.
"It's a tough job and nobody wants to do it for ever," Ghosn
said. "There's a certain point in time when your mission is
finished and someone has to take (over) - I just don't want
anything to be correlated to the financial results of AvtoVAZ."
AvtoVAZ and Rostec declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9204 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; Writing by
Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)