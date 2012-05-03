PARIS May 3 The Renault-Nissan alliance and
state corporation Russian Technologies have agreed to create a
joint venture that will own 74.5 percent of Russia's largest car
maker, AvtoVAZ.
Renault-Nissan plans to invest about $750 million in the
deal, giving the Franco-Japanese car group a 67 percent stake in
the joint venture by mid-2014.
This will include about $300 million from Renault
and the remainder from Nissan. Renault already
purchased 25 percent of AvtoVAZ in 2008.
The transaction is expected to be completed by 2014, the
companies said in a statement on Thursday.
