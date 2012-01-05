Bajaj's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj is seen through the windows of the newly launched first-ever four-wheeled vehicle RE60 in New Delhi January 3, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

NEW DELHI Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co will continue a research relationship with Bajaj Auto Ltd despite the company unveiling a four-wheeled vehicle on its own this week, the head of Renault Nissan India said.

"The relationship will be maintained," Kou Kimura, chief executive and managing director of Renault Nissan India, told Reuters in an interview at the 2012 India Auto Expo.

He said the French and Japanese companies have not taken any decision yet on working with Bajaj on the company's four-seater RE60 vehicle.

Bajaj launched the vehicle on Tuesday, saying it aimed to target commercial users and three-wheeled vehicle owners in India, and that production could involve Nissan and Renault.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)