* Renault-Nissan to replace powertrain chief - sources
* Renault hit by post-dieselgate engine delays - sources
* Compliance costs highlight slow integration
* Renault shelves automatic gearbox development
By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Dec 6 The Renault-Nissan alliance is
replacing its top executive in charge of combining the
carmakers' engines and gearboxes, sources told Reuters, as
tightening emissions regulations expose the slow pace of
integration so far.
Alain Raposo, global head of powertrain engineering, will be
moved to an advisory role, and a successor announced this week,
four people with knowledge of the matter said.
Renault-Nissan spokeswoman Catherine Loubier said there
would be no comment on any personnel changes from the companies
or people involved. "The alliance is on track with its overall
convergence objectives, including engineering," she said.
Under Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who heads both Renault
and Nissan, the carmaking alliance created in
1999 is still moving incrementally towards common vehicle
architectures and engines, in search of 5.5 billion euros ($5.9
billion) in annual savings by 2018.
The two groups, with total sales of 145 billion euros, say
85 percent of engines are already shared in some way. But that
understates inefficiencies, executives privately concede - as
well as the cost of protracted bickering over whose technology
becomes standard.
"It's a permanent punch-up - after 17 years we are still
unable to think like a single company," said one of Raposo's
management colleagues. "In powertrain it's always been hell."
A coming onslaught of emissions regulation in the wake of
Volkswagen's exposure last year for cheating U.S.
diesel tests has made the problem more urgent.
Independent studies have since blamed Renault for some of
the highest real-world nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, piling
pressure on engineering boss Gaspar Gascon Abellan and Thierry
Bollore, Ghosn's second-in-command at the French carmaker.
Questions over whether Renault's technology breaches EU law
have been referred to prosecutors for investigation. Renault has
said all its engines are legal.
BEHIND SCHEDULE
The weak emissions performance is inflating Renault's bill
for curbing excessive on-the-road emissions from current engines
and accelerating development of cleaner new ones, along with
rechargeable gasoline-electric hybrids.
"We're behind on several projects - some engine development
schedules are all over the place," said another manager. "The
tighter standards are causing real difficulties, so we're hiring
and doing everything we can, but it's not enough."
In one example, Renault realised too late that the next
generation of gasoline engines was likely to require particulate
filters, hitherto reserved for diesels, the manager said. "We
had thought we could get by without them."
The scramble has begun to weigh on Renault's capital
expenditure - focusing more attention on untapped savings
opportunities with Nissan.
Renault-Nissan is set to top 10 million annual vehicle sales
following Nissan's acquisition of Mitsubishi Motors, rivalling
the likes of Toyota and GM. But the economies of
scale are further behind.
For instance, the carmakers have refused for years to pool
three-cylinder gasoline engines, or to use each other's. The
current Renault Clio and Nissan Micra have similarly powered -
yet separately conceived - motors and transmissions.
And while Nissan developed continuous variable transmission
(CVT) automatic gearboxes through its subsidiary Jatco, Renault
purchased costlier dual-clutch transmissions (DCT) from Getrag,
pending plans to design and produce its own.
LATE GAINS
During Raposo's tenure, however, sources said Renault
recently agreed to use a Nissan three-cylinder and shelve DCT
gearbox development, in favour of greater use of its partner's
CVT in core models, starting with the Kadjar SUV next year.
Production of Nissan's next Micra, now ramping up at a
Renault plant west of Paris, also includes versions with a
Renault three-cylinder engine.
But these gains are too little, too late to alleviate the
strains on Renault's engineering resources. "Top management
wants to go faster," said another executive.
Raposo is the latest in a series of alliance directors to
pay the price for slow progress on technical convergence that
they lack the authority to impose.
Renault owns 43.4 percent of its larger partner but has
refrained from exercising control under Ghosn's philosophy of
consensual decision-making, which hands each company an
effective veto on joint investments.
The Renault and Nissan executive committees "have never been
capable of converging" technologies in a timely way, a senior
manager said. "So they end up punishing the guy underneath."
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Potter)