The French
government sees no reason to allow Nissan to reactivate
the voting rights on its 15 percent stake in Renault,
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
"This is absolutely not on the agenda," Macron told
reporters in Strasbourg, eastern France, when asked whether
Nissan's voting rights might be restored.
"I see no reason why at this stage - we are within the
established balance of the alliance," he said.
Macron is publicly at odds with Renault-Nissan and its Chief
Executive Carlos Ghosn over a surprise government move to
increase its voting weight in Renault.
Macron has temporarily increased the state holding from 15
percent to 19.7 percent to ensure that the April 30 shareholder
meeting adopts double-voting rules. That would bring the
government's voting weight close to a blocking minority, even
after the additional shares are re-sold.
Renault currently owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which it
rescued from near-bankruptcy in 1999. Because it is deemed to be
under Renault control, Nissan cannot vote its 15 percent
reciprocal stake in its French parent.
But Nissan representatives on the Renault board warned on
April 16 that any move by France to increase its long-term
influence at Renault would force the Japanese carmaker to take
similar steps, sources have told Reuters.
Measures considered in the past to "rebalance" the
partnership have included a Nissan capital increase or the
reduction of Renault's stake below 40 percent. Either move could
reactivate Nissan's voting rights in Renault.
