PARIS Oct 6 French carmaker Renault
plans to hold a board meeting to discuss its alliance with
Japanese partner Nissan later on Tuesday, a source
close to the matter said, confirming a report in Le Figaro
newspaper.
The meeting comes after the French government increased its
stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15 percent in April, a
move it said was intended to boost its voting rights and protect
its position as a key shareholder but which angered both Renault
and Nissan.
Since then, the head of the APE state holding agency, Regis
Turrini, has been replaced by Martin Vial.
A Renault spokesman confirmed there would be a board meeting
on Tuesday but would not comment on the agenda. A meeting on the
French carmaker's strategy is also planned for Wednesday.
Carlos Ghosn, who is chief executive of both carmakers, may
review various scenarios for the alliance, which dates back to
1999 and which he wants to deepen, Le Figaro wrote without
naming its sources.
Ghosn said at the Frankfurt car show last month that
discussions were continuing among all parties without being
urgent.
Shares in Renault were trading up 3.4 percent by 0905 GMT at
67.97 euros, down from a late-May high of about 100 euros.
"The market is speculating on the potential developments of
the alliance with Nissan that could be made," a Paris-based
trader said.
