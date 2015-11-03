(Adds day of board meeting in 2nd paragraph)
PARIS Nov 3 Renault has called an
emergency meeting of its board to discuss a mounting power
struggle with the French government over the future of its
alliance with Nissan, government and company sources
said on Tuesday.
The French carmaker's board will meet on Friday, the sources
said, amid an increasingly open conflict between Renault-Nissan
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn and Economy Minister Emmanuel
Macron, triggered by the government's surprise move in April to
raise its Renault stake and secure double voting rights.
A Renault-Nissan alliance spokeswoman declined to comment on
the board meeting or its agenda. Spokeswomen for the French
government also declined to comment.
By temporarily raising its Renault stake from 15 percent to
19.7 percent, France was able to block Ghosn's proposed opt-out
from a law granting double votes to long-term investors.
That will permanently increase its voting clout when the law
enters force next April - causing consternation among managers
and staff at Nissan, Renault's 43.4 percent-owned partner.
"This is a big issue, and from Nissan's stance this is a
concern," Nissan second-in-command Hiroto Saikawa told reporters
on Monday in his first public comment on the escalating crisis.
Under Ghosn, who heads both companies, the Japanese carmaker
has been given a large degree of autonomy from Renault while
outgrowing its parent to account for two thirds of combined
vehicle sales and a bigger share of profit. But Nissan's
reciprocal 15 percent Renault stake carries no voting rights.
Nissan has responded to Macron's move by drawing up
proposals to end Renault's control by acquiring a bigger stake
in the French company, in a document authored by Saikawa and
reported by Reuters last week.
According to the note, which was passed to French officials,
Nissan's next step would be to make a request to the Renault
board to amend the founding alliance agreement in order to allow
Nissan to acquire more Renault shares.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Macron recalled Renault's
effective rescue of Nissan in 1999 and showed no sign of backing
away from his determination to wield more clout at Renault under
France's so-called Florange law.
"When Nissan was doing badly Renault took risks investing
cash to support the company, foregoing investments it could have
made on its own behalf," Macron said.
"We have been Renault shareholders since 1945, which you
might say is pretty long-term, and we therefore have a
legitimate entitlement to double voting rights."
