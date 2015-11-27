PARIS Nov 27 The board of Nissan will
meet on Monday to discuss the Japanese carmaker's negotiations
with France over increased state influence on Renault,
its parent company and alliance partner, newspaper Les Echos
reported.
Talks between Nissan and French officials are examining
possible limits to the government's voting rights in Renault,
the French daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.
Spokespeople for the Renault-Nissan alliance could not be
immediately reached for comment.
Paris raised its stake in Renault from 15 to 19.7 percent in
April to secure double voting rights in the carmaker, prompting
a public conflict with Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn.
In a bid to resolve the dispute, France offered to limit its
voting rights in Renault in a compromise proposal to Nissan on
Nov. 6, sources previously told Reuters.
Renault holds a 43.4 percent controlling stake in Nissan,
which in turn owns a non-voting 15 percent take in the French
carmaker.
