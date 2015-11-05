PARIS Nov 5 Renault's independent
directors on Thursday said the carmaker's alliance with Nissan
of Japan was essential to the company's well-being and
that implementation of the French government's double-voting
rights would destabilise it.
In their first official criticism of the government's
controversial move to use a new law to exert greater control
over the alliance, the directors said Renault's board had
recommended against voting through the extra rights at this
year's annual shareholder meeting "because it deemed that this
was the means to protect the balance in the Renault-Nissan
Alliance".
"The board considers this alliance as essential for the
continuity of Renault and that the adoption of a double vote
would be a destabilising factor," the directors said.
The extra rights are due to take effect in March next year.
