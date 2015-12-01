PARIS Dec 1 Nissan is not planning to
issue new stock, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said on
Tuesday, denying a report by Japan's Nikkei.
"Nissan has no plans to issue more shares," the company
spokesman said, adding that the Japanese carmaker had "nothing
more to announce" regarding the outcome of a board meeting the
previous day.
Following the board meeting, Nikkei had reported that Nissan
was open to issuing new shares to "water down" Renault's
43.4 percent stake in Nissan and restoring its own
voting rights in the French carmaker.
The French government raised its stake in Renault in April
to secure double voting rights in the carmaker, sparking a
public struggle with Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, who heads
both carmakers, for control of the alliance.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)