PARIS Feb 17 French carmaker Renault plans to build the new NV300 van for alliance partner Nissan at its Sandouville plant in northern France, alliance head Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday.

The vehicle is the replacement for the Primastar model that is currently built at a plant in Barcelona, a Renault spokesman said.

"We (are announcing) this morning that Sandouville will also receive a contract from Nissan to produce commercial vehicles," Ghosn told a parliamentary economic affairs committee hearing.

The contract will boost Sandouville production by 100,000 units between 2016 and 2026, and involves a three-year, 230 million euro ($256 million) investment, Renault said.

Sandouville also produces a version of Vivaro for General Motors' Opel and Vauxhall, and will soon begin production of the next-generation Fiat mid-size van. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Alister Doyle)